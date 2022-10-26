Endrick makes history and Palmeiras is one step away from the Brazilian title

106 years of memory broken in one night by a new rising star. We are talking about a little boy, we are talking about a sixteen year old born on 21 July 2006 who is about to take over the whole of Europe, given how the big clubs of the Old Continent have set their sights on him.

The youngest goalscorer ever from 1916 to today …

In the match between Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense, Endrick Felipe Moreira De Sousa scored a goal that is worth a piece of Brazilian football history, becoming the youngest scorer in the history of Palmeiras.

Thus broke the record of 1916, when Heitor made history for scoring his first goal at the young age of 16 years (and 11 months). In the match against Athletico Paranaense, Endrick took over in the second half, realizing in addition to the goal, also an assist. Europe already has its mouth watering and, according to Marca, Real Madrid is preparing the blow.

