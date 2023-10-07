Retired minister was 90 years old and died on Friday (Oct 6); wake was attended by Barroso and Fachin

This Saturday (October 7, 2023) the body of retired STF minister José Carlos Moreira Alves is being laid to rest. He died on Friday (Oct 6) at the age of 90, in Brasília.

The wake is held in the White Hall of the Supreme Court, in Brasília. It started at 10am and lasts until 3pm. The burial is scheduled for 4:30 pm, at the Campo da Esperança Cemetery, in the federal capital.

The president of the Court, Roberto Barroso, and the vice-president, Edson Fachin, attended. In addition to them, deputy attorney Raquel Dodge and the acting attorney general of the Republic, Elizeta Ramos, also attended the wake.

MOREIRA ALVES CAREER

Moreira Alves’ career at the Supreme Court began on June 18, 1975, still during the military dictatorship, when he was appointed minister by then president Ernesto Geisel. He occupied the place left by Oswaldo Trigueiro de Albuquerque Mello until 2003, when he retired. Previously, he had been appointed Attorney General of the Republic, a position he held from 1972 to 1975.

The judge, born in Taubaté (SP), also presided over the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) from 1981 to 1982 and the STF from 1985 to 1987.

At the STF, he was the rapporteur of the action that dealt with Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security), and the so-called Ellwanger case, which discussed the practice of racism against Jews.

He also held the position of President of the Republic when the then President José Sarney vacated the position. In Brazil, a president of the STF must assume responsibility for the country when the president, vice-president, president of the Chamber and president of the Senate are unavailable.

Moreira Alves graduated in law from the then University of Brazil, now UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), in 1955. At the same institution, he completed a doctorate in private law in 1957. He began practicing law at the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) in 1956. From 1970 to 1971, he was chief of staff to the then Minister of Justice, Alfredo Buzaid.

As a professor, he taught civil law and Roman law at different faculties, including the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, USP (University of São Paulo) and UnB (University of Brasília).

In addition to his career as a teacher, he also worked as a lawyer for Banco do Brasil. He was a member of the Brazilian Lawyers Institute, in units in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Through the institution, he received, in 1955, the Astolfo Rezende Award in celebration of his achievements.

TRIBUTES

Ministers Roberto Barroso, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Edson Fachin, Cristiano Zanin, Gilmar Mendes, Kassio Nunes Marques and André Mendonça also mourned the magistrate’s death. Here are the manifestations:

Roberto Barroso – “On behalf of the Federal Supreme Court, I receive with immense sadness the news of the death of Minister Moreira Alves, who held a seat on the Federal Supreme Court for almost three decades. One of the great jurists in the history of Brazil and who has always honored this Court. I leave my hug to the family, with the hope that the pain gives way to an eternal, yet joyful, longing for the good times lived. And I am sure that the legacy of Moreira Alves, which is present in our daily lives, will continue to live on in the judgments of this Court”;

“On behalf of the Federal Supreme Court, I receive with immense sadness the news of the death of Minister Moreira Alves, who held a seat on the Federal Supreme Court for almost three decades. One of the great jurists in the history of Brazil and who has always honored this Court. I leave my hug to the family, with the hope that the pain gives way to an eternal, yet joyful, longing for the good times lived. And I am sure that the legacy of Moreira Alves, which is present in our daily lives, will continue to live on in the judgments of this Court”; Alexandre de Moraes – “My condolences to the family of Minister Moreira Alves, a great teacher, learned jurist and exemplary minister. Having honored the Federal Supreme Court for almost 3 decades, with competence, loyalty and a great sense of justice, he is an example for all judges”;

“My condolences to the family of Minister Moreira Alves, a great teacher, learned jurist and exemplary minister. Having honored the Federal Supreme Court for almost 3 decades, with competence, loyalty and a great sense of justice, he is an example for all judges”; Toffoli Days – “The death of STF minister José Carlos Moreira Alves, the last professor at the Faculty of Law of Largo de São Francisco, at the University of São Paulo, is a moment of great sadness and grief for the Brazilian legal community. Former president of the STF, of the 1987/1988 National Constituent Assembly and interim president of the Republic, Moreira Alves exercised the highest functions of the Brazilian State with dignity and a rare sense of civic duty. Romanist and civilist, the last survivor of the Commission that drafted the 2002 Civil Code, he leaves a unique memory in his students, former colleagues from the STF and Arcadas due to his brilliance as a professor and constitutional magistrate. Today an era ends in the history of the STF, the University of São Paulo and Brazilian Private Law. To the family of minister Moreira Alves, our sincere condolences and the certainty that he will be welcomed by the Almighty in his home”;

Edson Fachin – “It is with deep regret that we received the news of the passing of the eminent Minister Moreira Alves. The work and legacy left by Minister Moreira Alves are solid to elevate the building built by him not only in Civil Law, but also in all Law, whose indelible mark will remain as an example to be followed for future generations of jurists. In this moment of mourning, we express our feelings to the Family, in the certainty that Minister Moreira Alves knew how to fulfill his life and honored the robe of the Federal Supreme Court”;

“It is with deep regret that we received the news of the passing of the eminent Minister Moreira Alves. The work and legacy left by Minister Moreira Alves are solid to elevate the building built by him not only in Civil Law, but also in all Law, whose indelible mark will remain as an example to be followed for future generations of jurists. In this moment of mourning, we express our feelings to the Family, in the certainty that Minister Moreira Alves knew how to fulfill his life and honored the robe of the Federal Supreme Court”; Cristiano Zanin – “The death of Minister Moreira Alves represents an enormous loss to the legal world, not only of a brilliant professor or an avant-garde civilist, but also of a constitutional judge who exercised jurisdiction with a lot of personality and in an emblematic way, having greatly contributed to the construction of the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence”;

– “The death of Minister Moreira Alves represents an enormous loss to the legal world, not only of a brilliant professor or an avant-garde civilist, but also of a constitutional judge who exercised jurisdiction with a lot of personality and in an emblematic way, having greatly contributed to the construction of the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence”; Gilmar Mendes – “My deepest sympathies go out to the family of one of the greatest jurists of this constitutional generation: Moreira Alves. He leaves an inescapable legacy of teaching, jurisprudence and legal theory. The STF would not be what it is today without Moreira. Now, leave to become eternal”;

– “My deepest sympathies go out to the family of one of the greatest jurists of this constitutional generation: Moreira Alves. He leaves an inescapable legacy of teaching, jurisprudence and legal theory. The STF would not be what it is today without Moreira. Now, leave to become eternal”; Luiz Fux – “A jurist with a unique culture, Minister Moreira Alves influenced the jurisprudence of the Federal Supreme Court. He will leave as a legacy his dedication to Law and leading a career with wisdom, technical rigor and brilliance, especially during almost three decades of work at the Supreme Court”;

– “A jurist with a unique culture, Minister Moreira Alves influenced the jurisprudence of the Federal Supreme Court. He will leave as a legacy his dedication to Law and leading a career with wisdom, technical rigor and brilliance, especially during almost three decades of work at the Supreme Court”; Nunes Marques – “I received with sadness the news of the death of minister José Carlos Moreira Alves. One of the greatest jurists in history, Moreira Alves made an invaluable contribution to Brazil as Attorney General of the Republic and as Minister of the Federal Supreme Court. As President of the Supreme Court, he declared the National Constituent Assembly installed in 1987, a landmark moment for the country’s redemocratization. My sincere condolences to the family, in the person of my dear friend and former TRF1 colleague, Judge Carlos Eduardo Moreira Alves”;

– “I received with sadness the news of the death of minister José Carlos Moreira Alves. One of the greatest jurists in history, Moreira Alves made an invaluable contribution to Brazil as Attorney General of the Republic and as Minister of the Federal Supreme Court. As President of the Supreme Court, he declared the National Constituent Assembly installed in 1987, a landmark moment for the country’s redemocratization. My sincere condolences to the family, in the person of my dear friend and former TRF1 colleague, Judge Carlos Eduardo Moreira Alves”; André Mendonça – “It is with great regret that I received the news of the death of Minister and Professor Moreira Alves. He leaves us all with a legacy of exemplary performance for almost three decades at the Federal Supreme Court, in addition to the academic brilliance that trained generations of prominent Brazilian jurists. May God bless and comfort the family.”

A AGU (Attorney General of the Union) also commented on the death of Moreira Alves. In a statement, the Union’s attorney general, Jorge Messias, praised the judge and stated that his career was “remarkable, civilist and of great knowledge”.

“We received with great sadness the news of the death of Minister Moreira Alves. A jurist with a notable career, a civilist of great recognition, he held some of the highest positions in the Brazilian Justice System, having been Attorney General of the Republic and President of the Federal Supreme Court. On behalf of the Attorney General of the Union, my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the illustrious public man who left us today”says the note.