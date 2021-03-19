Microsoft is working very hard to give all players a good dose of updates to improve their services and functionalities. That is why more Xbox Series X games are joining the Quick Resume feature, particularly 6, but it is expected that in the future many more will arrive, especially those that are developed by Microsoft itself.

Through an Xbox Insider update, The games that add to this incredible feature were unveiled, which is much more useful and popular with Xbox Series X / S owners than was originally thought. In case you don’t know what this function is about, it basically consists of allowing the player to suspend a game, start another and then return to the previous game in exactly the same part that was left. It is a kind of multitasking very useful to eliminate loading times when starting a game.

6 Xbox Series X games added to Quick Resume feature

Crosscode, Cuisine Royale, No Man’s Sky, Samurai Shodown, The Falconeer, and Watch Dogs: Legion are the titles that can already be used with Quick Resume. Watch Dogs: Legion is surely one of the most significant games on the list, but Microsoft is expected to constantly add more video games to this feature. In this way, he wants to make it a standard for the new Xbox Series X / S.

According to Gamerant, it is also expected that Quick Resume receive some other enhancements Microsoft is currently working on, so in the medium / long term it could become a very solid function. Additionally, fans are hoping that original Xbox games such as Halo Infinite, the upcoming Fable, or new releases from Bethesda will come with this outgoing feature, in order to get the most out of the console.

Microsoft is constantly updating console software, so it would not be surprising if we get new news about this feature and upcoming video games attached to it in the near future.