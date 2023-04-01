ESome of the approximately 125,000 teachers in Baden-Württemberg have to work more. Minister of Education Theresa Schopper (Greens) wants to use this to combat the shortage of teachers. With a package of 18 measures, 500 assignments are to be created; according to the official census of the Ministry of Education, about 1000 deputations are missing. The possibilities of taking on part-time work and applying for a sabbatical are to be restricted.

According to a study by the Education and Training Association (VBE) in Baden-Württemberg, at least one teaching position is vacant in every second school in the state. In addition, the rate of lateral entrants is rising sharply, which reduces the quality of teaching. Schopper wants to limit the possibilities of part-time employment for “other reasons”. Only a reduction of 25 percent should be possible.

The possibility of taking a sabbatical should only be possible after five years of service. Part-time applications for nursing, health or family reasons are still possible. In addition, the teaching time of trainee teachers is to be increased by one hour. According to Schopper, that corresponds to 200 jobs per hour.

Around 14,000 teachers are currently working “part-time without prerequisites”, of which 4,000 work less than 70 percent. They are the main target group of the program, and this worsens the “work-life balance” valued by younger teachers. The association of philologists rejects the plans completely: “It has to be about quality and not about quantity. It must be the claim and the idea of ​​education policy to make this profession attractive,” said Cord Santelmann from the state board of the Philologists’ Association. Even today, only a third of teachers would reach the regular age limit.







The SPD parliamentary group leader Andreas Stoch said: “That is the opposite of appreciation. This is only on a voluntary basis. After all, we have an employee labor market.” FDP faction leader Hans-Ulrich Rülke accused the state government of having broken a promise. Last year she promised not to pursue the idea of ​​restricting part-time teaching after an appropriate examination.