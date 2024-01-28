Judging by the dandruff and tweet sticks in the mouth campaign that they have done to True Detectiveit would seem that there are plenty of men stinging before the batches of woods, of aunts woods, that is, of spirited, dodgy female police officers, tougher than a kapo from a concentration camp and stripped of any attribute of complacent and flirtatious femininity. I want to believe that the sting only affects a minority—loud, but irrelevant—and that these new detectives arouse more applause than boos. And it doesn't surprise me.

Jodie Foster reigns in True Detective. The series has just started and can still go awry, so any judgment is provisional, but I love this story of polar and nocturnal horror with aftertastes of Stephen King in which Foster distributes slaps and puts everyone to attention.

Although my favorite is British and is called Cush Jumbo. Not only is she a woman: she is also black and wears her hair very short, bringing together all the attributes to be hated by those who want to make America—and police series—great again. We saw it in The Good Fightwhere she played the wonderful lawyer Lucca Quinn, and now she is the protagonist of Criminal history, one of those superb dramas that only the cradle of the genre, the United Kingdom, knows how to make. Here there are neo-Nazis, imprisoned innocents and very corrupt cops. Jumbo's character doesn't have time to go to the hairdresser or talk to anyone. Not even to deal with his son's pre-adolescence.

Tough police officers, with spoiled empathy and the impetus of a barely contained raging bull, are now part of the usual landscape of police drama. Thanks to them, the genre is not drowning in its own clichés and we can see the stories that we already know as if they were new.

