While Jonathan Majors prepares for his court appearance on May 8 on domestic violence charges, his public relations problems are about to get worse.

Sources familiar with the matter told Variety that multiple alleged victims of abuse of Majors have emerged after his arrest in March and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The prospect of more women would mark a dramatic turn in the case and comes after publicists and the management company Majors severed ties with the struggling actor earlier this week.

The district attorney declined to comment.

“Jonathan Majors He is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney’s Office that the charges are false. We are sure that he will be completely exonerated, ”said the lawyer for MajorsPriya Chaudhry, in a statement.

The protagonist of “Creed III” was arrested March 25 in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. At the time, an NYPD spokesman said in a statement that a 30-year-old woman told police that she had been assaulted by Majors, 33, and that she “suffered minor head and neck injuries and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.” But Chaudhry mounted an immediate and aggressive response, insisting that the actor “is clearly the victim of a dispute with a woman he knows” and suggested that the woman was having “an emotional breakdown”. A source familiar with the timeline of events says the lawyer released the statement while he was still behind bars.

Chaudhry’s husband, Andrew Bourke, is working as a crisis publicist for Majors and reaffirmed the narrative that Majors he was the victim when he posted a series of text messages on March 30 that purported to be exculpatory. In the text message exchange, which has not been independently verified, the woman wrote to Majors: “I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone” and stressed that he told the police that “this was not an attack.” The woman reportedly wrote: “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you will not be accused. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and knew we had a fight. I’m so mad they did it. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. I’ll make sure nothing happens about this. … I love you”.

A few hours later, the woman is said to have written: “I know you have the best team and there is nothing to worry about, I just want you to know that I am doing everything I can from my side. I also said to tell the judge that the origin of the 911 call had to do with me passing out and blacking out and your concern as my partner due to our prior communication.” But for many who collaborated with Majorsthe text messages had the opposite effect, raising more questions than answers, especially why the woman had lost consciousness.

“Reads like a bad movie lifetime. They basically look like text messages from a woman being abused by the book,” says one person who is working with Majors in an upcoming project.

In recent months, Majors she had become one of the most promising stars in Hollywood, with a series of high-profile and lucrative roles on the horizon. Now, all eyes are on his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he is set to play the titanic Kang in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty“. Majors He remains contracted to star in that film, which is scheduled for a May 2, 2025 release, and is set to receive a $20 million payment that includes compensation on the back end. He was also signed to star in “Avengers: Secret Wars“, which will be released in 2026. Disney is monitoring the fast-moving situation and has time to take precautions.

The mega productionAvengers: The Kang Dynasty” is scheduled to begin production in the spring of next year. Disney is already deeply involved in the work with Majorssince his special imprint Searchlight acquired the actor’s critically acclaimed drama “Magazine Dreams“, in which he plays a troubled bodybuilder, at the Sundance Film Festival and was set to mount a solid best actor awards campaign later this year when the film opens on December 8. Majors already filmed the second season of the Disney + series “Loki“, which is expected to launch on the streaming platform in mid-2023.

Disney has an additional problem as the alleged victim in the Manhattan incident also worked on the film.”Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” this year, in which Majors was the third leading actor as Kang the Conqueror. A Disney spokesman declined to comment. Separately, Majors he resigned from the board of the Gotham Film and Media Institute and from his work with the Sidney Poitier Initiative, which was created to support emerging filmmakers. On Wednesday afternoon, CEO Jeffrey Sharp sent a note to the Gotham council alerting them to the move. The industry was rocked by news that advertisers for Majors, Lede Company and Management 360, had abandoned their star client well before their first court appearance next month. For now, WME still represents Majors. In 2018, the agency created a so-called “client advisory committee,” which makes a recommendation on whether or not to abandon a client accused of impropriety. The committee of about 20 employees, evenly divided between genders and from a cross section of divisions, evaluates a client’s viability in the midst of allegations and considers factors such as whether the client has been criminally charged or is facing a civil lawsuit. WME has previously dropped clients like Brett Ratner, Bryan Singer and Armie Hammer. The committee has not yet met regarding Majors based on the limited information that is available.

However, after the actor’s arrest on March 26 on misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment, additional red flags began to emerge. Broadway actor Tim Nicolai, who starred opposite Rachel Weisz in the Public Theater production of “Plentyhe tweeted that day: “I’m already seeing a lot of people asking ‘why didn’t you do anything?’ Friends, people have tried. Ultimately, a victim was needed to come forward. It’s both terrifying to know that he’s still doing this and a relief that he may never do it again. A lot of us are around people (and sometimes multiple people) that he has directly harmed. I don’t know if they will talk about it. It’s completely your decision.”

When Variety reached out to Nicolai, he replied: “I stand by what I wrote. And I support the victims I know in how they choose to move forward.” (Nicolai says that no one on the team Majors contacted him after his tweets).

A judge ordered the release of Majors at his own risk on March 25 with a limited order of protection. In the weeks that followed, the actor, a Yale School of Drama alumnus whose recent credits include “devotion“, “Da Five Bloods” and an Emmy-nominated role in “Lovecraft Country” from HBO, they have removed him from several works, including the movie “The Man in My Basement” from Protagonist Pictures. MLB’s Texas Rangers have removed it from their 2023 season ad campaign that was scheduled to launch on Friday. In addition, the fashion house Valentino and Majors They have also “mutually agreed” that the actor will not attend this year’s Met Gala.

In addition to his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor is also set to play villainous NBA player Dennis Rodman in the Lionsgate movie “48 Hours in Vegas“. With that project, the studio is closely watching developments before deciding whether or not to proceed with it. Majors. Other projects that are on the air include “Da Understudyby Spike Lee for Amazon. A study source says that Majors he’s still starring and producing alongside Will Smith, but the project hasn’t moved forward since it was announced in early March.

“I think the truth is that everyone is waiting to see what Marvel will do,” says an industry person familiar with the situation. “It doesn’t mean that everyone will do the same thing, but that’s what people are looking for.”

Via: Variety