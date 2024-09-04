Although for many arms sales in the United States represents a danger, others are convinced that it is a right that allows them to feel safe in any circumstance. In fact, A man who owns a gun store in Texas claims that, With more migrants arriving at the border, many women have approached more to your business.

Gary Humphreys, owner of a gun store located in the community of Del Rio, Texas, said in an interview with the media Fox, that has seen a marked increase in purchases due to the border crisis that has impacted the area.

The man, who has run Humphrey’s Gun Shop since 1973, said that because of the border issues he is welcoming new people into his business, even, some who had never owned a gun before.

In the interview he said that as a consequence of the border policies implemented by the Biden-Harris administration, More people have come to buy weapons and, surprisingly, many of them have been women. “Many women who have never owned a gun come to buy one“They come mainly to buy guns for self-protection,” he said in the interview. He said that the use of a gun has become more necessary in the area and gave as an example the fact that someone recently broke down his front door.

As a resident of the border for decades, he noted that many people do not understand what is really happening in the area and He insisted that over the past three yearssince President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been leading the country, the crisis has worsened.

Concerns grow among residents on the US border

According to the media Fox News, Many residents on the Texas border share the position Gary Humphreys and have expressed their concerns regarding the situation in the area.

According to a poll the outlet conducted last month, concern about the border has risen primarily among those under 30 and black voters. The reason is that Many citizens believe that there is a lack of control by the Biden administration and that it is necessary to carry out a greater number of deportations.