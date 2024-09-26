The next installment of RTVE Responds, The monthly program of La 2 in which the public corporation responds to the requests of viewers, will have as its protagonist The Revolt by David Broncano, the network’s new daily program. The Hearing Defender, Rosa María Molló, will have as guests in the edition this Sunday, September 29, the RTVE Content delegate, Agustín Alonso, and the director and executive producer of The RevoltRicardo Castella, who also serves as the comedian and scriptwriter of the program.

In the program, which will be broadcast at 1:30 p.m. on TVE’s second channel, Molló will discuss with them the adaptation of content and language that the TV team The Revolt is doing to adapt its work to the needs of the public chain. Both officials have committed to the Ombudsman “to eliminate those jokes and word games related to drugs from the strip of access prime time and to gradually improve the female presence, until now practically non-existent, in the broadcast,” RTVE explains in a note.

To date, actress Najwa Nimri, two of the protagonists of The lawyers, the influencer Marina Rivers and the singer Danna Paola have been some of the female guests who have attended the space that competes against The Anthill. But the balance is still much more favorable for male guests. Since the beginning of the month, Molló has replaced María Escario in the position of RTVE Audience Defender.