The Ukrainian president was convinced that the only way to end the war is to defeat Russia and for this he requested more support from the Western allies present at the meeting. A week after the first anniversary of the start of the war, Zelensky highlighted the advances on the front, but recalled that any doubt when it comes to providing aid to Ukraine is used by Moscow.

The Munich Security Conference is taking place this year with the issue of the war in Ukraine in the background. A week after its first anniversary, the conflict has already gone through several phases and has been raging for weeks in the eastern Donbass region. Faced with this escalating situation, the debate revolves around the help that the NATO allies and the West have to give Ukraine and the inaugural speech, given by Volodimir Zelenski, has emphasized that: the delivery of arms.

Zelensky addressed the conference guests remotely. His speech was very clear and he pointed out that without defeating Russia, it is “impossible” to end the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president gave a speech in which he removed any possibility of ending the current conflict through diplomatic channels and tried to challenge European countries, as is customary, recalling that Europe depends on Ukraine’s security.

To guarantee that security, the shipment of arms is essential, Zelenski said, and warned that any delay or doubt is an element in favor of the interests of the Kremlin, recalling that its allies, such as Iran, can continue to supply war materials to the Russian army. During the last weeks several debates have been opened about the sending of tanks and planes to the war within NATO.

During the last months, the members of the Atlantic Alliance have been the main responsible for the supply of arms and training to the Ukrainian troops and now, many of them, face the reality of the high costs that this situation has and the possibility of for Europe to plunge into a war economy to continue supplying Kiev. This possibility has led to a debate on the necessary increase in the budget in all the countries that are part of NATO.

The meeting is an important speaker for Zelenski, who has spent several weeks repeating in different countries and various leaders what he considers essential to take the lead in the race. The meeting is attended by 40 heads of state and government, as well as politicians and security experts from nearly 100 countries, including the United States, Europe and China.

In the image Volodímir Zelenski appears addressing the rest of the countries invited to the Munich Security Conference. In Munich, Germany, on February 17, 2023. REUTERS – KAI PFAFFENBACH

For the first time in two decades, the conference organizers did not invite Russian officials. Western countries have sought to diplomatically isolate Russia over the invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24, 2022.

Confidence in winning the war despite the upsurge in Bakhmut

Zelensky also recalled Ukraine’s advances in the war, which during these months has managed to expel the Russians from various occupied territories and was able to successfully repel, especially the initial offensive towards its main cities.

The president dared to say that this year will be the one in which “the Russian Goliath will fall” and predicted that the next Conference “will be the first that can be held after the war.”

However, while victory is “close at hand” for the Ukrainian leader, that reality seems quite distant.

The offensive led by the Ukrainian Army during the second half of 2022 seems to be a thing of the past and it is now the Russian Army that seems to be taking the initiative, albeit very timidly, in the Donbass region.

This picture shows two Ukrainian soldiers stationed in a trench near the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on November 25, 2022. REUTERS – LEAH MILLIS

The front line is clearly established for both sides and the war in Ukraine is becoming one of attrition, with heavy casualties and which seems to be far from making significant progress. The city where the outbreaks are pending at the moment is Bakhmut, a place where the clashes have intensified and where the victims number in the thousands.

This small town in the Donetsk region, currently controlled by Ukraine, is under constant attack by Russian forces and is in imminent danger of being completely besieged. It is estimated that there are still some 6,000 people on its streets who have decided not to leave their homes.

With EFE and AP