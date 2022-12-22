Hent, startup specialist in real estate credit for land developers and developers, decided to launch the Hent Talks podcast to improve information in the sector and try to solve the funding problem in the land subdivision sector.

Leo Pinho, founder and CEO, is the host of the program, which received important names in the real estate market in this first season, such as Ricardo Setton and Arthur Braga (from Lote 5), Beatriz Leal (GSP Loteamentos) and Raphael Filizola (RE Brasil and former Carlyle). On Monday (19), the second episode aired, with Beatriz Leal, who brought her vision of market growth in 2023.

(Note published in the 1305 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)