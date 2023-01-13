Picture: Manufacturer

More vision

In age-related macular degeneration, vision is lost in the area of ​​sharpest vision, this area is in the center of the retina. Macular degeneration is the most common cause of severe visual impairment in older people. The manufacturer Cellico, a start-up financed by Samsung, wants to help with new electronic glasses. The glasses, called Arges, have a 4K camera built into their bridge and overlay the captured real-time video on the sides of the field of view. It can also be enlarged or reduced with voice commands. The display achieves a resolution of 1080p. There is no information on price and availability yet. (misp.)