In age-related macular degeneration, vision is lost in the area of sharpest vision, this area is in the center of the retina. Macular degeneration is the most common cause of severe visual impairment in older people. The manufacturer Cellico, a start-up financed by Samsung, wants to help with new electronic glasses. The glasses, called Arges, have a 4K camera built into their bridge and overlay the captured real-time video on the sides of the field of view. It can also be enlarged or reduced with voice commands. The display achieves a resolution of 1080p. There is no information on price and availability yet. (misp.)
