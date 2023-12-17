In recent years, billionaire George Soros has distributed millions of dollars to finance the election campaigns of American prosecutors who are known for their progressive ideas.

A study carried out by author Matt Palumbo for the American newspaper New York Post revealed that Soros, aged 93, invested at least US$40 million (R$197 million) in the successful election campaigns of at least 75 American prosecutors who are members of the Democratic Party who are aligned with his progressive agenda.

Although the process may vary from state to state, in the US, a large proportion of district attorneys reach their positions through elections and are also members of a political party.

After winning the electoral disputes, many of these prosecutors took positions in American cities and states that are also led by members of the Democratic Party, which ended up allowing the work of relaxing laws against crime to be put into practice even more quickly. .

According to information from the British newspaper DailyMail, cities whose prosecutors are under the command of Democratic prosecutors – such as New York, Los Angeles and Chicago – have seen an alarming increase in crime. The widespread robberies and uncontrolled robberies carried out in commercial establishments in these cities are some reflections of the progressive speeches defended by these prosecutors.

According to the American newspaper New York Postthe decisions of the progressive district prosecutors supported by Soros, which include not indicting individuals involved in crimes, such as robberies and thefts, for example, have been criticized by part of the population, who see such choices as an attempt to weaken the application of the law and harm public order.

Increase in crime

Crime has soared in American cities and counties that still have prosecutors whose campaigns were financially supported by Soros.

In 2021, Chicago, which is located in Cook County, one of the largest in the USA, had the highest number of homicides recorded since 1994, according to information from the DailyMail. Furthermore, information from the Chicago Police Department shows that the number of vehicle thefts in the city increased by 139% in the last three years, rising from just 9,000 in 2019 to more than 21,000 last year alone.

Cook County's current district attorney is Kim Foxx of the Democratic Party. According to the New York PostFoxx's 2020 campaign received US$2 million (about R$9.87 million) in donations sent by George Soros through progressive institutions.

Foxx, who has been Cook's district attorney since 2016 and was reelected to the position in 2020, is known for her advocacy of progressive policies and for announcing in 2017 that Cook County prosecutors would no longer seek pretrial detention for individuals accused of crimes considered “non-violent” and “low severity” in county courts.

In Philadelphia, a city located in the state of Pennsylvania, information provided by the DailyMail point out that drug use and the number of violent crimes have skyrocketed since the Democratic Party's Larry Krasner, who also received donations from Soros, took office as district attorney in 2018.

Krasner describes himself as a “progressive prosecutor” and is a strong supporter of decarceration. He was elected as Philadelphia's district attorney in 2018 promising to reform the city's entire criminal justice system. During his campaign for the position of prosecutor, Krasner received US$ 1.7 million (about R$ 8.3 million) donated by George Soros, as found by the New York Post.

According to the DailyMail, under Krasner's prosecution, more than a thousand people have already been murdered in Philadelphia. Additionally, Krasner chose to drop charges in 60% of cases related to individuals involved in criminal shootings in the city. Another 37% who were charged by the police with illegal possession of a firearm were also not criminally charged by the prosecutor.

According to think tank The Heritage Foundation, During Krasner's tenure as DA, Philadelphia also witnessed an alarming 63% increase in murder cases and a 78% increase in the number of shootings carried out in public places.

Other cities with promoters funded by Soros

New York

Alvin Bragg is the district attorney of New York. He was elected in 2021, and, according to New York Post, received a donation of US$1 million (about R$4.9 million) from George Soros for his campaign through the progressive organization Color of Change. Bragg's team and Soros himself deny such funding.

Bragg is the prosecutor who is also responsible for the fraud prosecution imposed on former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021). In this lawsuit, Bragg accuses Trump of having made irregular payments to former porn actress Storm Daniels.

According to information from the DailyMailsince taking on the role of prosecutor in New York, Bragg has worked to reduce punishments for criminals who commit armed robbery and has also decided not to prosecute criminals who resist arrest in a police stop.

Critics of the prosecutor allege that his policies have led New York City to face a considerable increase in the number of crimes, including those related to robberies in luxury stores.

San Louis

Located in the state of Missouri and led by Democratic Mayor Tishaura Jones, the city of San Louis saw the number of murders reach a 50-year high while the Democratic Party's Kim Gardner was its district attorney.

Gardner, who had taken office in 2017, resigned from his post in May of this year after coming under pressure from state legislators for his lack of commitment to criminal cases that were still ongoing in the city.

According to the New York Postduring her campaign to become San Louis city attorney, Gardner received around US$116,000 (R$572,000) from progressive institutions linked to George Soros.

Los Angeles

Located in California, an American state governed by Democrat Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles is under the supervision of George Gascón, who is the district attorney of the county that bears the same name as the city and which also belongs to the Democratic Party.

Gascón became prosecutor in 2020 and, according to information from DailyMailhad financial support of US$4.7 million (R$23.2 million) from George Soros, who sent the money to finance the prosecutor's campaign through progressive institutions.

As revealed by the DailyMail, under Gascón, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office implemented extensive criminal reforms in its judicial system. These reforms aimed to relax laws on crimes considered “low severity”, which ended up resulting in an increase in crime in American city neighborhoods, especially an increase in the number of crimes related to home invasions.

Texas Counties

Not even the state of Texas escaped the prosecutors supported by George Soros. According to information from the New York Post It's from DailyMailDallas and Bexar counties began to face complicated situations due to the policies of Democratic district attorneys who came to their posts after having their campaigns financed by George Soros.

In Bexar County, crime has increased by 50% since District Attorney Joe Gonzales took office in 2019. Gonzales received donations of US$600,000 (R$2.9 million) for his campaign from progressive institutions linked to Serums.

In Dallas, District Attorney John Creuzot, who received $236,000 from Soros during his campaign, decided to no longer prosecute individuals who steal items worth less than $750. (around R$3.7 thousand).

Progressive cities in trouble

In addition to the cities already mentioned in the text, the USA currently has around 20% of its population living under the command of district attorneys who were elected with the financial help of George Soros. This information was revealed by prosecutor Larry Krasner during an interview with the website The Davis Vanguard.

In an article written for the City JournalThomas Hogan, associate researcher at the Manhattan Institute, points out that other cities, such as San Francisco, Tampa, Denver, Orlando and the Northern Virginia region are also facing an increase in the number of violent crimes and crimes committed against private property because of of the policies of relaxing laws defended by progressive prosecutors who arrived at their posts with the help of Soros.

“There is a direct correlation between rising crime rates and policies that [esses promotores progressistas] are implementing [nas cidades americanas],” said Parker Thayer, who studies U.S. public policy at think tank Capital Research Center, in an interview with the website The National Desk.

According to Thayer, through financing the campaigns of progressive prosecutors, Soros is becoming “deeply” involved in the campaign to reform the US judicial system.

“He decided to fund district attorneys because he found it very difficult to change laws through the legislature,” Thayer said.