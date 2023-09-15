To the list of very interesting issues from last week, we could add some more suggested by our astute readers. In increasing order, they are: 1,618… (the golden ratio), 5, 8, 9, 10, 113 and 6174.

But before giving these candidates to appear in the list of the most interesting numbers the attention they deserve, let’s look at the ingenious demonstration that led the Pythagoreans to conclude that √2 could not be a rational number, that is, expressible by a fraction. :

Suppose that this fraction exists and that, therefore, √2 = a/b, where a and b are not both even (because if they were both even, we could simplify the fraction by dividing the numerator and denominator by 2 one or more times).

Squaring the two members of the equality:

2 = a2/b2, from which:

2b2 = a2, so a2 is even, and therefore a is even (since the square of an odd number is always odd), then

a = 2n, where n is an integer, then

a2 = 4n2, so

b2 = 2n2, so b2 is even and so is b, contrary to the starting premise, according to which a and b are not both even. Therefore, the supposed fraction equal to √2 is impossible.

And let’s go with the new candidates for very interesting numbers:

Φ

The golden ratio, Φ = 1.618…, in addition to its aesthetic importance, is related to the Fibonacci sequence (a relationship that we have dealt with on occasion) and has interesting arithmetic and geometric properties. It is one of the few irrational numbers that, like π ye, has its own name; but it is not transcendent, like these two, but algebraic. Can you find the quadratic equation of which it is the solution?

5

There are 5 Platonic solids (regular polyhedra). It is a Pythagorean cousin: 52 = 22 + 12, as well as the hypotenuse of the “golden triangle”, with legs 3, 4 and 5. It is the number of fingers on a human hand, which is why we use a numbering system of base 10. Can you think of any other notable characteristics of the number 5?

8

In addition to becoming, when knocked down, the symbol of infinity, it is the smallest perfect cube (not counting the trivial case of 1), and, speaking of cubes, the number of vertices of the hexahedron. It is also a cake number, practical, refactorable…

In addition to being very interesting separately, 5 and 8 are also very interesting as a couple, since 8/5 = 1.6 is a good approximation to Φ, the golden ratio.

9

Mariana Días finds the 9 very geometric (why?). Furthermore, 9 is an autonumber, it is a refactorable number, a number of Motzkinby Kaprekar, by Padovan, is an exponential factorial…

10

It is the basis of our numbering system, which would be enough to include it in any list of very interesting numbers. Plus, it’s a Harshad number, a Perrin number, a Stormer number… And it’s a happy number.

113

Our regular commentator Rafael Granero proposes 113 as it is the smallest three-digit Wednesday number. A Wednesday number is a prime number where any two consecutive digits form a prime, and all those primes formed are different (for example, 13171, since 13, 31, 17 and 71 are all primes).

The question -says Granero- is what is the largest cousin Wednesday number that exists?

6174

Fernando Garro loves 6174, known as “Kaprekar’s constant”, a “magic” number that, after a series of repetitive operations based on any four-digit number, always ends up appearing. But that’s another article.

