The people who They consume vegetable oil instead of butter they can experience beneficial health effects and even have a lower risk of premature death. That is the main conclusion of a new study by researchers from the Mass General Brigham, the Thha Chan School of Public Health of Harvard University and the Broad Institute of the Massachusetts and Harvard Technological Institute (United States), and published Thursday in the magazine ‘Jama Internal Medicine’.

The researchers examined Diet and health data of 221,054 people in a row for more than 30 yearsand discovered that a greater intake of vegetable oils, especially soybean oil, rapes and olive, was associated with lower cancer mortality and cardiovascular diseases, while butter intake was linked to a higher risk of total mortality and cancer.

“The surprising thing is the magnitude of the association we find: We saw a risk of death by 17% when we model the change of butter by vegetable oils In the daily diet. That is a fairly large effect on health, “according to Yu Zhang, founding member of the Medical Care System at the Mass General Brigham and a student in the Department of Epidemiology of the Harvard’s THA Chan School of Public Health.

A key difference Between butter and vegetable oil is the type of fatty acids that contain. That is rich in saturated fatty acids, while it has more unsaturated fatty acids.

Although many studies on food fatty acids have been carried out, less have been carried out less on their primary food sources, including butter and oils.