08/16/2024 – 13:49

Britain’s Revolut has been valued at $45 billion through a secondary sale of shares to new and existing investors, the financial technology company said on Friday, making it more valuable than some of Europe’s biggest banks.

The share sale, which allows current employees to redeem some of their shares, is being led by Coatue and D1 Capital Partners, and investor Tiger Global, Revolut said.

The valuation cements Revolut’s position as one of Europe’s most valuable fintechs.

At a valuation of $45 billion, it is worth more than twice as much as French bank Société Générale, which has a market capitalization of $19 billion, according to LSEG data, and Britain’s Barclays, currently valued at $43 billion.

Traditional European banks, meanwhile, have been battered by years of low profitability and new regulations, hurting their valuations. Barclays, for example, has seen its shares recover only to the same level as a decade ago.

Investors in Revolut are betting that the nine-year-old company has much better growth prospects than traditional lenders.

It has been growing rapidly, reporting a record pre-tax profit of 438 million pounds ($564.36 million) in 2023 and says it now has 45 million customers worldwide. Investors believe a UK banking license granted last month will allow the company to attract customers who want app-based banking services away from high street banks and without the cost base of maintaining a branch network.

Founded by Chief Executive Nikolay Storonsky in 2015, Revolut is one of a handful of financial services apps, or “fintechs”, to emerge in the UK in the past decade. It offers financial services through an app rather than physical branches and was last valued at $33 billion in a 2021 fundraising.

Last month, the company said it had finally secured a UK banking license, ending a three-year wait after it struggled following scrutiny of its internal accounting.

A Revolut spokesman declined to comment on whether any existing investors in the company had reduced their positions and whether Storonsky had cashed out some of his stake. The spokesman also declined to comment on the value of the sale.