A vial of Sinovac vaccine against covid-19. RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO / EFE

After a year of successive and deadly waves, it has been shown that the pandemic resurfaces every time it is given the opportunity and that the only way to stop it is by mass vaccination of the population. But this powerful tool won’t be fully effective until vaccines reach everyone. So far, a small portion of higher-income countries account for 90% of the 400 million vaccines produced. At the current rate of manufacture, many countries will not receive their first doses until 2023. The prospect is that billions of people will have to wait years for access to the vaccine. Not only is that unfair, but it also jeopardizes the effectiveness of what has been humanity’s greatest milestone in a long time: having achieved not one but several safe and effective vaccines in less than eleven months.

This is a planetary emergency, and it will be useless if a few countries manage to achieve group immunity by vaccinating more than 70% of their population if the virus continues to circulate in other places, as it will have the opportunity to mutate and develop new variants against which the available vaccines may lose efficacy. In that case, protecting the vaccinated population will require keeping it totally isolated from the rest of the world, which means that full normality of international trade and mobility cannot be restored.

If the current vaccine distribution system is not reviewed, it will be impossible to curb the pandemic. This is what the WHO and a large number of health experts and organizations around the world believe: either we all get vaccinated, or no one will be safe. Up to 67 nations have pledged to share part of the purchased lots with the poorest countries, and there is the Covax initiative that raises funds to send vaccines to those countries. But it is already clear that it will not be enough. Given this evidence, it is imperative to debate and find solutions that allow increasing vaccine production and review the mechanisms of intellectual protection and patents in the event that it is concluded that they are an insurmountable obstacle to achieving the objective.

This newspaper is a firm supporter of investment in innovation being protected by a patent system that allows adequate remuneration. This is one of the central vectors of the development of societies. But we live in an exceptional situation that demands exceptional solutions. For now, some pharmaceutical companies have reached agreements with other companies aimed at increasing production. It is progress, but a matter on which health and the world economy depend cannot be left to the interest or goodwill of private initiatives. The public authorities must support and pressure so that this type of agreement proliferates, as the Biden Administration did in the pact between Johnson & Johnson and Merck. This must be done urgently. And it should be remembered that current regulations offer temporary patent exemption mechanisms that it would be wise to activate if the objective is not achieved soon. It cannot be a taboo. In any case, allowing others to make patent-protected vaccines does not have to imply a total expropriation of potential profits. Compensation formulas can be found and, in any case, the privacy of technologies that are inherent to the companies’ business model should be respected.

India and South Africa in October raised the temporary suspension of patents within the World Trade Organization, whose director promotes a dialogue on the matter and the search for a third way to resolve this serious dilemma. Opposition from the EU, the US, Switzerland and the UK, among others, blocks the proposal. It is urgent to extend the debate and find solutions as quickly as possible. Millions of lives are at stake and it cannot be forgotten that in this case much of the research on which vaccines are based has been financed with public funds.