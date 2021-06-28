OfMarion Neumann shut down

How can the vaccination speed in Bavaria be increased – and how should the delta variant of the coronavirus be dealt with? Markus Söder informs at a press conference.

In Bavaria, citizens are still waiting for the first Corona * vaccination.

Experts are discussing how the vaccination rate could be increased with the Bavarian state government with Prime Minister Markus Söder *.

Munich – What does Bavaria’s future vaccination plan look like – and how can more initial vaccinations against the coronavirus * be carried out in the Free State? This Monday (June 28th) the Bavarian state government is dealing with these questions in a video conference.

The question of how the pace of first vaccinations could be increased is an urgent one. In the past few weeks, due to the lack of vaccines in the vaccination centers, there were mainly only second vaccinations. But after the manufacturers promised more vaccine for the coming weeks, the pace should now be increased again, it is said loudly dpa-Information. The government will probably also deal with the spread of the delta variant of the virus * in its advice.

“Half a year after the start of the corona vaccinations, this second Bavarian vaccination summit is an important clock comparison of all groups involved,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Munich. The starting position after six months is positive. “Today we can say that every second inhabitant of Bavaria has been vaccinated at least once, every third person already has full vaccination protection.”

In addition to Prime Minister Markus Söder * and Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (both CSU), around 20 representatives from the medical profession, pharmacies, municipalities, science and business are invited to the video conference. According to the spokesman, the talks are also about strategic questions: “Basically, we want to see where we stand and where we have to set the course for the upcoming, important phase of the vaccination campaign and the goal of the spreading delta variant wherever possible Put a stop. “

