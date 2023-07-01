Ariots broke out across France on the fourth night after the death of a 17-year-old boy at the hands of the police. However, according to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, the violence was “much less intense” than on the previous nights. According to his interim report from around 2:30 a.m. CEST, 471 people had been arrested by then, compared to a total of almost 900 the night before.

The French authorities tightened their measures again on Friday to get the situation under control again. 45,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized, around 5,000 more than the night before. In addition, as a new measure, bus and tram traffic across the country was stopped from 9 p.m. Several major events have also been cancelled.

In addition, the sale of fireworks, petrol cans and flammable and chemical products should be systematically prohibited. At least three municipalities near Paris, as well as several other places, imposed night curfews.

Nevertheless, riots broke out again in several cities in the evening and at night. In Grenoble, Lyon and Marseille, roving groups looted shops. Demonstrators also set cars and garbage cans on fire again. In Strasbourg, rioters attacked an Apple Store and other businesses before nightfall.







According to the authorities in Marseille, the most violent riots of the night occurred. According to the police, there were 88 arrests there by around 2 a.m. A major fire broke out in a supermarket and the fire was “connected to the riots,” police sources said.

In central Marseille, young and often masked demonstrators threw objects at police vans, reporters from the AFP news agency observed. The police responded by using tear gas. According to the authorities, three police officers were slightly injured.

Late in the evening, the French national team called for an end to the violence and instead to give space for “mourning, dialogue and reconstruction”. It should be possible to find “more peaceful and constructive ways” to “express oneself,” said the statement published by Captain Kylian Mbappé on the online networks.







President Emmanuel Macron had previously denounced an “unacceptable instrumentalization of the death of a young person” at a crisis meeting. Around a third of those arrested are “young, sometimes very young”. Macron appealed to parents to ensure that their children do not take part in the violent protests.

The President also called on online networks such as Snapchat or Tiktok to deal with the protests “responsibly”. “Violent gatherings” are organized on these platforms.

The riots were triggered by the death of a 17-year-old during a police check on Tuesday. A motorcycle patrol in Nanterre near Paris stopped 17-year-old Nahel at the wheel of a car in the morning. When the young man suddenly drove off, a deadly shot was fired from the police officer’s service weapon. The incident caused dismay across the country, and France has been shaken by violent unrest ever since. The police officer responsible for Nahel’s death was taken into custody. A formal investigation into manslaughter was initiated against him.