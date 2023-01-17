The story of Mara and Paola, Futura and Giovanni will be united forever

At the hospital Cardarelli Of Naples something happened that almost of the incredible. In the same department, mother and daughter after a few hours they have given birth. It’s about the amazing story Of Mara And Paola, 35 and 20 years old. Futura and Giovanni – we read in the Corriere della Sera – are aunt and niece. but unites them the unique story of their mothers who gave birth to them almost simultaneously. Colored walls and the typical atmosphere of those departments where most of the patients goes for a good reason and not for a disease. In one of twin bedded rooms you can even breathe family airbecause Mara and Paola have managed to get high hospitalize together. They lived this event with enthusiasm, and the conditions of two babiesthree kilos and eight hundred for the male, three and four hundred for the female.

THE doctors – continues the Corriere – they are definitely satisfied both of the conditions of the young, both come to light with Natural childbirth, both of those of the two mothers. “Everything went in the best way – the women report – and now what matters most to us is go back home with ours children. We can not wait”. We won’t have to wait long, on the contrary, according to what the hospital says, already tomorrow or Thursday could be discharged. When the nurses brought her i children for feeding or just to let them stay next to the mothersit was as if they all stayed at home. Inevitably it is Mara, that is became a grandmother at 35, the one who moves more naturally and has greater control over the situation. “When she was born Paola i just had fifteen yearsnow for us the happiness is double“.

