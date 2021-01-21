A few drinks with ‘a lot of morale’ and an unusual league. Since 19-20, things are not as they were and not only because of the pandemic, but because of how it ended The league and how 2021 started. Barça what with Messi He promised them very happy, but he has not raised his head since he gave the league to the Madrid and a Real Madrid that no longer wins or against ten.

He Atlético de MadridNow, yes, he has taken his opportunity to place first. How have you done Marcelino. It took two weeks to make history with the Athletic and break records. How can the energy of a team be changed in just 11 days? Perhaps it was the trumpet of Villalibre that bewitches rivals, as did the Pied Piper of Hamelin with his music dazzling some rats that could not resist the sound of his flute.

The trumpet music of Gracious In the 90s it seemed the best, but it came Guardiola with their violins and that was heavenly music. It was fashionable for a long time and it was very good to try to imitate it. The problem is that those Guardiola violins were exquisitely made by a luthier with naturally dried maple wood and carved in the waning moon, that is, the best possible wood. Therefore, it is unlikely that the exact same music can be repeated. In addition, with the use and the years, the wood became less flexible and the stresses affected it more, changing its vibration and making it sound different. It is inevitable, all musicians, even if we don’t want to, one day have to retire.

After a few years, it’s still inspiring to hear their music, but no matter how hard some try, they still can’t play it. Violin music can be very comforting but if there is a metal orchestra full of trumpeters wanting to make noise, the violins stop being heard no matter how much they change their strings or put more resin on them. It is very good to tell your friends that you love classical music, but when you really want to have fun, we all prefer a good brass band. More trumpets and fewer violins.