A first strike was called for October 15-17. The STJV has put forward a series of demands, including a formal agreement on remote working, the restoration of profit sharing to 60%, an end to the gender pay gap, and a bigger increase for the lowest wages.

A union invited the staff of Ubisoft’s French headquarters to strike after the company forced them to return to the office and after a clash over wages. The Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo (STJV), the French video game workers’ union, said that the management of Ubisoft imposed a three-day-a-week return-to-office order for all employees, “without any tangible justification or consultation with worker representatives.”

The union’s words against Ubisoft

“After more than five years of working efficiently in the current remote working environment, many of our colleagues have built or rebuilt their lives (family life, home, parenting, etc.) and cannot return to their previous working conditions,” the STJV explained.

Ubisoft logo and games

“Our employer knows this perfectly well. The consequence of his decision will be the loss of jobs of our colleaguesthe disorganization of many gaming projects and the drastic increase in psychosocial risks for those who remain.”

The STJV said the return to work order was announced following the Profit-sharing negotiations fail between Ubisoft France management and the staff. “Just like previous wage negotiations, management’s proposals were unacceptable, the negotiation schedule was appalling, and management was deaf to the proposals of the various workers’ representatives,” the union said.

Developers had already called a strike at the beginning of the year due to low wages.