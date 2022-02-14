The footballer Kurt Zouma will no longer have Adidas as a sponsor and will still have to answer for his actions: his brother is in trouble too

Kurt Zouma is the West Ham player who in recent days has found himself in the middle of a media storm, after publishing a video while kicks one of his cats.

A few hours ago the news was spread on the web that the team has called the defender for the Premier League next Sunday in Leicester.

Initially the footballer had been put in pinkbecause every time he took the field the fans whistled and insulted him.

All the sponsors dropped him and West Ham imposed one on him fine of 300,000 euros. A decision in support of all animal lovers. The sum is equal to 2 months of the player’s salary, which will be deducted and will be given to charity to animal welfare associations.

Apparently, however, despite the anger of the web, the team could not give up its role and justified itself by saying that the right measures have already been taken, Kurt Zouma repented and apologized and once everyone can be forgive yourself.

Adidas terminates the contract with Kurt Zouma

Meanwhile, the sportswear company Adidas has terminated the contract with the French footballer.

And he’s not the only one who got in trouble in trouble. Brother too Yoan is accused of signing the scene and letting her kick her cats. A partner in crime in the crime of mistreatment and cruelty towards animals.

On the web users have launched an online petition on the Change.org site and they have already been collected well 300,000 signatures. Animal lovers ask for theindictment against Kurt Zouma.