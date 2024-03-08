More trouble for the Boeing 737 Max, which went off the runway at Houston airport. According to reports from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a plane with 160 passengers on board and six crew members coming from Memphis ended up on the grass after leaving the runway while heavy rain was raging at George Bush Airport. No consequences for the passengers, who left the Boeing and were transferred by bus to the terminal. It is not the first accident involving a Boeing 737 Max: in recent days problems with the rudder system had been reported and in January a door had come off shortly after takeoff from Portland.

At the end of January this year all Boeing 737 Max 9s had returned to flying, once safety checks had been completed. After the in-flight accident that occurred to the Alaska Airlines plane on January 5, the US aviation regulator extended the grounding of the planes indefinitely to carry out investigations and thus guarantee “in-flight safety”. On an Alaska Airlines flight a window literally exploded in mid-flight, but luckily there was an emergency landing in Portland. Thus, the over 170 passengers and crew on board remained unharmed.

United Airlines said it found loose bolts on several Boeing 737 Max 9 planes during subsequent inspections of its fleet of aircraft.