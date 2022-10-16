Metropolitan cities, 6.6 million new trees to be planted by 2024

A tree saves a life.

6.6 million new trees will have to be planted by 2024 in Italy. This was established by a new public notice of the PNRR published on 11 October last. 14 metropolitan cities will be able to undergo reforestation if they apply. There is talk of 330 million euros for urban and extra-urban green spaces to revitalize biodiversity, reduce pollution and combat general deforestation.

Despite everything, Italy remains a green country.

Italian forests occupy about 40% of the territory and annually absorb about 40 million CO2 through photosynthesis, that is up to 10% of national greenhouse gases.

The use of trees in the city is fundamental. It has been calculated that a tree has the ability to collect such a quantity of particles of carbon, smoke, dust, various pollutants that it significantly improves the life of those in contact with it because these substances are stolen from the human lungs.

In a US research published in Enviromental Pollution in 2014 it was shown that a concentrated amount of trees can remove tons and tons of polluting dust and gases.

All this translates into a significant benefit for society also on the health side: an average cut of 6.8 billion dollars in annual healthcare costs.

Urban forests help clean the air polluted by dangerous agents: in Atlanta, USA, for example, it has been proven that every tree saves one human life a year, while in New York parks save money. 60 million dollars to the health system.

Not only that: trees help fight climate warming by absorbing carbon dioxide and, thanks to the cleaning of the air, they store pollutants such as ozone, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide.

Research published also in 2014 in the prestigious British Medical Journal has highlighted that it is enough flowers and plants brought as a gift to a sick person to speed up healing.

And people die parallels with plants. A 2012 US study published in the American Journal of preventive medicine demonstrated the parallel process. The study monitored that plant deaths in 15 US states (from 1990 to 2007, 100 million plants died in the US due to a woodworm) paralleled human deaths in the same 15 States: an increase of 6,113 deaths from respiratory problems and 15,080 from cardiovascular problems.

With trees, carefully planted in areas, taking into account the microclimate of a territory, it is also possible raising the temperature of a city in the winter and reducing it in the summer, cooling the cities, as well as removing some of the humidity that settles in an area.

The 330 million investments of the PNRR, as they said, are dedicated to the 14 metropolitan cities that must be sent applications or have them sent by the implementing bodies within 60 days from the date of publication of the notice and by 2.00 pm on the deadline day.

1,650,000 plants will have to be planted in 2022, 1,650,000 in 2023, 3,300,000 in 2024.

The intervention between the prospect of an absorption of more than 19 million tons of CO2 per year in the period 2020-2025.

