The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, clarified yesterday that, in the welcome cocktails of celebrations such as weddings and communions, attendees must remain seated around the table, without the possibility of standing.

The Health order published in the BORM on Wednesday opened the door “to the possibility of holding a welcome cocktail with attendees standing or seated but in a fixed place with table service, without the possibility of mobility around the premises.” “If it says so, it will have to be corrected,” said Juan José Pedreño yesterday.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health published another order yesterday in the Official Gazette of the Region with new measures related to public transport. Specifically, the capacity of urban and interurban buses, as well as the Murcia tram, is increased by up to 80%. Until now the limit was set at 60% of the total capacity. Likewise, all travelers must be seated, with the obligation, of course, to wear a mask.

This 80% occupancy is also established for collective health transport. In the complementary private passenger transport by bus in which all occupants must be seated, 60% of the seats may be used.

Where no modification is established is in the occupation that private vehicles (such as cars) can have. This remains at 50% of its capacity. In other words, if a car has five seats, only three people who are not living together can travel.