NAfter months of struggle, the CDU / CSU and SPD parliamentary groups agreed on a lobby register. The obligation to register should apply to lobbying members of the Bundestag, parliamentary groups and the federal government, as both sides confirmed on Tuesday evening. Initially, the ARD capital studio reported on the agreement. The draft could be approved by the plenary in March.

In future, professional interest representatives will have to enter themselves in a register and provide information about their employer or client, the number of employees and financial expenses. In this way, the grand coalition created “significantly more transparency and traceability in the emergence of political projects,” it said from the Union. In ministries, meetings down to the function of a sub-department head should make an entry in the register necessary, said the MP Matthias Bartke, who negotiated the agreement for the SPD parliamentary group as rapporteur on the subject.

Publicly visible

The lobby register should be kept digitally at the Bundestag and be publicly accessible. Violations are threatened with a fine of up to 50,000 euros.

Lobbyists do not need to disclose individual contacts, explained Bartke. However, interest representatives would have to register if they had contact with the group of people recorded in the government and the Bundestag. Anyone who does not adhere to it will be blacklisted. “Lobbyists are more afraid of that than of a fine,” said Bartke.

The parliamentary manager of the Union parliamentary group, Patrick Schnieder, announced: “With the agreement, we are taking a huge step towards more transparency. The legislative work is not burdened with unnecessary bureaucracy. “

The calls for a register for interest representatives had recently become louder again after an investigation against the CSU Bundestag member Georg Nüßlein. He is being investigated because of the initial suspicion of bribery and bribery of elected officials in connection with the purchase of corona respirators. According to Nüßlein’s lawyer, his client does not consider the allegations to be justified.