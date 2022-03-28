There energy crisis global is not an easy thing to deal with. So many interests, so much geopolitics whose borders are unknown, so many needs on the part of the citizens of the more and less developed nations: finding the right system for everyone to reduce dependence on oil is very complex. However, there are those who make proposals. Such as theInternational Energy Agency (AIE) who would welcome a greater use of trains.

The issue of energy consumption has strongly returned to the fore with the increase in prices first, and then with the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The Russian invasion has drawn attention to the large number of resources that are imported from the country governed by Vladimir Putin, and with the sanctions against this oligarchy, in the first few weeks, the energy sector had remained ‘in abeyance’. By traveling less (or better) and consuming less energy, clearly, this addiction could be much less important.

“Increased use of the train over short and long distances helps to counter the emerging global energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Practical actions by governments and citizens can help reduce oil demand within months, reducing the risk of a severe supply shortfall“, Is the conclusion of AIE. If the advice were implemented, the demand would be significantly reduced: minus 2.7 million barrels per day within four months, the equivalent of the demand for oil needed to move all the cars currently circulating in China.

Among the advice of AIE, in addition to using the train less, there is the reduction of speed in the car, the encouragement of smart working, the use of carpooling, the reduction of the cost of public transport. Clearly, with a more advantageous, more widespread and convenient train offer, many would not even have the problem of buying a car. But it is evident that in certain European countries, such as Italy, for example, life as a commuter is often more complicated than expected.