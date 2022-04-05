The Asturian derby on April 16 (El Molinón, 8:30 p.m.) has begun to be played, as expected, with the decisions in the offices and, in this sense, Sporting has made effective the measure that President Javier advanced Fernández before the match of the first round at the Carlos Tartiere and there will be no delivery of tickets to Real Oviedo. The rojiblanco club has decided to offer seats for a companion at a reduced price.

The Sporting subscribers of the so-called ‘Option A’ will have free access to the stadium and, like the rest, they will be able to have tickets at prices between 20 and 30 euros for adults (10 for children under 14 years of age) from today until next Saturday. “Each subscriber will be able to acquire a maximum of two tickets. The seats are nominative and non-transferable and it will be essential to present the subscriber card and identify the people who will use the tickets,” the rojiblanco club points out in the public note that opened the process ticket sales for the derby.

The subscribers of the ‘Option B’ and new registrations will have to pay a supplement which will be 10 euros for adults and 5 for the Under 26, Retired and Functional Diversity categories. Youth and Junior categories will have free access to witness this second Asturian derby of the season.

Ticket sales have started only for Sporting season ticket holders because tickets will not be released for the general public until Monday. The fixed prices are 40, 50 and 60 euros, while those under 14 years of age will have to pay 20 euros. “Each fan will be able to purchase a maximum of four tickets,” qualifies Sporting, who today has not attended the first meeting scheduled at the Government Delegation to begin organizing the meeting from the point of view of security.

Sporting continues against the encapsulation of hobbies and that is why he has decided not to send Oviedo the package of tickets that is always destined for the rival fans. The entity from Gijón has already rejected those that the blue club was going to send in the first round and, if there was no massive displacement of Atletico fans on that occasion, it understands that there is no reason for it to be this time either.