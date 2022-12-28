For many Mexicans, democracy is just a word, even abstract and without much meaning.

I often ask my audience, in some lecture or face-to-face course, what I have commented before in this space. What is the most important thing that is here and now in this room? Very rarely do they give me the correct answer until I answer it: it is the oxygen.

Then they reflect that the most important thing is to breathe but together we came to the conclusion that we would only recognize the high oxygen value when we didn’t have it.

The same is democracy we do not value it because we do not fully live in a situation like the one suffered by Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans or other nations that live in environments of concealed or obvious autocracy or dictatorship.

Democracy is life, it is respect, it is freedom, well-being, peace and harmony. Democracy is everything, although many of us do not realize it.

The generations that lived at the end of the last century witnessed a simulated democracy when living an extreme presidentialism, when a single man who decided, not only who would succeed him in the post, but also who would constitute the other powers and occupy even the positions in the federative entities and no matter how discreet or elaborate, it was, without further ado, what we call a “finger”

The construction of democracy in Mexico It has taken many years of work including lives, like that of clouthier or others, and it has been gradually perfected, with a series of successive approximations, to take it to the point that it allowed the alternation in power during the last elections.

But we still do not value, not even a republican state with its royal division of powers nor the indispensable counterweights that give it validity, nor the need to defend democracy and this is due to the fact that we have not fully suffered the absence of each one of them, because even with its limitations and simulations, Mexico, during the last decades, has managed with Relative respect to the oppositions and the diversity of ideologies.

But we must not sing victory, the democracy It is so fragile that what has been built over many years can be destroyed in a short time.

Defend and refine the true democracyIt is a right, a duty and a responsibility towards our minors.

Let us take care not to inherit a regime of hunger and oppression like the one suffered by some sister nations in Central and South America.

We do not have the right to do so, we do not have the right to risk the well-being of the new generations for the sake of ideological passions.

The best way to avoid it is raise our levels of tolerance, improve the criteria of inclusion and defend democracy and our republican organization.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact for the democracy of our country.

Thank you.