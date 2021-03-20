Two thousand young people have learned techniques to find a job in the fifth edition of the Itínere program, aimed at boosting youth employment. The novelty of this year is that, having been through the internet, it has made it possible for kids from all over the Region of Murcia to participate, and even from countries such as the United States, Finland, England, Holland, France and Germany. In addition, the virtual reality platform has made it possible for students from educational centers in their last year of Vocational Training to follow in ‘streaming’ the various training actions with which to acquire the necessary tools to access the labor market.

Itínere 2021 started last Monday and offered a wide range of activities over four days, such as information sessions, workshops, training courses, a job market place and online orientation points, with the aim of providing participants with the tools needed to guide your path to employment.

The event had a social media reach of more than 500,000 people and the Itínere website had 15,618 visits. “We are very happy with this edition, because, although it was a challenge to adapt it to the blended form, more than 2,000 young people have participated in the activities,” said the Councilor for Youth, David Noguera. The high turnout this year is for the mayor, the realization that “we can adapt to the current situation and help our young people.”

Participants will be able to access the material used in the conference from next week



Training continues



The City Council, through a statement, expressed its gratitude to the companies, institutions and educational centers participating in this event.

Starting next week, participants will be able to access the different materials used in each of the activities of the day, through the web portal of the same. “Itínere does not stay in the days that have already ended, but will continue to live for the participants, who will be able to access the materials used during the activities. We want young people to fulfill their work dreams and we hope that with Itínere it will be much easier for them ”, explained the Councilor for Education and Business and president of the Agency for Local Development and Employment (ADLE), Irene Ruiz.