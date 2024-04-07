Ministry of Emergency Situations: more than two thousand people were evacuated from flooded houses in Orsk

In Orsk, Orenburg region, more than two thousand people were evacuated from the flood zone. About it reported Head of the Crisis Management Center (CMC) of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region Andrey Melnikov.

He clarified that more than 4.5 thousand residential buildings and households were flooded. Rescuers continue to evacuate the population from flooded areas of the city.

Earlier, the mayor of Orsk Vasily Kozupitsa reported that the Elshanka River began to overflow its banks. The head of the city called on residents to evacuate to a safe place, taking with them the necessary things and documents.

An earthen dam on the Ural River in Orsk burst on the evening of Friday, April 5. Before this, two leaks were discovered on it.