Two thousand 320 foreign migrants received cards for humanitarian reasons during the days of March 17 to April 5 by the Migration’s national institute (INM), who were flared in the vicinity of the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar) in Plaza Giordano Bruno, Cuauhtémoc City HallMexico City.

Of these, 2,320 migrants, 539 are women and thousand 189 men adults as well as 592 minorscoming from Haiti, Chile, Venezuela, Brazil, Ecuador, Honduras, Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Peru, Bolivia, Pakistan, Iran, India, Afghanistan, Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Mauritania and France.

According to the information provided byl National Institute of Migration (INM), to provide attention to these foreign migrants, a working group was established that includes, in addition to the INM and COMAR, the Government of Mexico City and the Tláhuac Mayor’s Office, where a temporary shelter was installed to provide them with care. and assistance.

In addition, it is reported that of this number of people in migrant status, 1,190 voluntarily moved to the Tláhuac Forest shelter to be helped and receive cards from the INM for humanitarian reasons; the rest were taken to the cities of Pachuca, Cuernavaca, Querétaro, Tlaxcala and Toluca, to give them their immigration documents.

To date, 80 migrants remain in said shelter. foreign made up of family nuclei that report having no accommodation options.