The number of cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official figures, has crossed the two million mark. About this on your page in Facebook written by the country’s health minister Maxim Stepanov.

According to him, over the past day, 14,277 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country, in total 2,004,630 people fell ill by April 23, 1,552,267 patients recovered, 41,700 died. “In Ukraine, 16,169 people were vaccinated against COVID- 19 per day on April 22, 2021. 508,046 people have been vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, ”Stepanov wrote.

It is noted that now the Ukrainian authorities record the largest increase in infected people in Kiev, Kiev, Lvov, Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk regions. The lowest rates of infection spread are observed in Transcarpathia and Luhansk region.

Earlier, the Ukrainian government decided to extend the state of emergency in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic until June 30. Until that day, the authorities do not intend to seriously ease quarantine restrictions, as they believe that the third wave of the spread of infection has not yet ended. Vaccination against COVID-19 in the country began on February 24. It is performed with Pfizer and AstraZeneca.