The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced that the number of users of public transportation during the celebration of New Year’s Eve 2024 reached 2 million, 288 thousand and 631 passengers.

The metro, with its red and green lines, was used by 974,416 passengers, while the tram carried 56,208 passengers, while the number of public bus passengers on this night reached 401,510 passengers. Various types of marine transport transported 97,261 passengers.

Electronic reservation vehicles transported 167,051 passengers, shared transportation vehicles transported 1,316 passengers, and taxi vehicles transported 590,869 passengers.

The Authority confirmed that the transportation of public transportation users to the sites of New Year’s Eve celebrations took place smoothly and safely, thanks to the integrated plan developed by the Roads and Transport Authority, in coordination with the relevant authorities in Dubai.