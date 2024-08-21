With a temperature of 148 on the air quality index, a level “harmful to vulnerable groups”, the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra is experiencing, as every year at this time, “unbreathable” weather. There are 30 active fires in the region that bears the same name as its capital, especially in the municipalities of San Ignacio, San Matías and Concepción, which are part of an area called Chiquitania. More than one million hectares have been burned by fire in the last two months. If Bolivia as a whole is counted, there have been more than two million.

The cause of the fires and pollution is the deliberate burning that serves to prepare the land for planting, the so-called slash-and-burn, which often gets out of control. They are fueled by the windy season that coincides with the planting season, as well as the dryness of the Chiquitano forest.

Most of Bolivia’s agro-industry is based in Santa Cruz. Crops, 80% of which are soybeans and sugar cane, have grown from 260,000 hectares in the 1980s to around three million today, 11 times more, and the pressure to continue expanding the agricultural frontier continues. The region’s elite, which is strongly opposed to other issues, and the national government, which plans to increase crops and cattle ranches by up to 13 million hectares throughout the country, agree on this. According to environmental organizations, the sustainable production is around eight million hectares. The government is also promoting the production of agricultural fuels, biodiesel and ethanol, to deal with the energy crisis that the country is suffering due to the collapse of its oil industry in recent years.

In 2021, almost 11 million hectares were used for agricultural purposes in Bolivia. This represented 291% more territory dedicated to production than in 1985. As a result of this growth, Bolivia is one of the countries with the highest deforestation in the world: it went from having 63 million hectares of forest in 1985 to 55 million hectares in 2022. 79% of deforestation has occurred in Santa Cruz.

Firefighters battle a forest fire in the department of Santa Cruz. Jorge Parada (REUTERS)

The annual rate of tree felling and burning has increased in recent years. Between 2020 and 2022, 800,000 hectares of forest were lost across the country. And, according to the Mapbiomas institution, 1.85 million hectares of forest and non-forest vegetation disappeared in 2023 alone, an absolute record. There is a direct relationship between deforestation and fires that start on agricultural plots and, spreading to forests, reinforce the loss of vegetation cover that the country is suffering.

For decades, the Bolivian population has been returning to the countryside, which is taking place on the most fertile lands in the country. Part of the national and regional policies that promote this movement are the so-called “incendiary norms,” which authorize each family to “clear” or clear land on up to 20 hectares to carry out their productive activities or, in some cases, simply to prove that their owners actually own the land. These norms are called this because, in practice, “clearing” is synonymous with “burning.”

National political polarization resurfaces at this point: the governors and leaders of Santa Cruz blame the fires mainly on the “incendiary regulations” and the migration of poor peasants from the mountains who settle in the “lowlands” and, supposedly, do not know how to act in a wooded territory.

At this time, environmental NGOs, with the support of institutions in Santa Cruz, are protesting against the recent decision of the Luis Arce government to transform 220,000 hectares of the El Chore forest reserve into an “integrated management area,” that is, in practice, a territory for agricultural crops. According to Gonzalo Colque, a researcher at the Tierra Foundation, this decision was a response to pressure from peasants in the west of the country, who are part of the Bolivian government.

At the same time, powerful agricultural organizations support a greater expansion of the agricultural frontier to produce sugarcane and soybeans for agrofuels. This is one of the government’s responses to the shortage of diesel and gasoline that Bolivia has been suffering since February 2023, when the country’s dollar reserves evaporated and difficulties in importing fuel began.

An area of ​​the Roboré forest, affected by the Bolivian wildfires, in August 2024. Juan Carlos Torrejon (EFE)

The agro-industrialists, who are the second largest private sector exporter in the country, only behind the gold miners, are trying to take advantage of their position in obtaining dollars to achieve the legalization by the government of the use of genetically modified seeds, which the Bolivian left has prohibited until now. They also support a decree by former president Evo Morales that classifies Santa Cruz and the neighboring region of Beni as a transition region between forests and agricultural crops.

According to environmentalists, these pro-agribusiness policies lead to the same thing that farmers do: clearing land through controlled burning that often gets out of control and, therefore, to the structural environmental depredation that Santa Cruz faces and that is summed up in the pollution that suffocates its capital every year at this time.

