More than two million euros for the rehabilitation of Coto Cuadros. This is the economic item presented this Friday by the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, and which is part of the ‘Monte recreational Coto Cuadros’ project.

This investment is added to the nearly 250,000 euros that have already been invested in recent years for the environmental adaptation of the old nursery, access control, the improvement of the Los Cuadros Forest House, the environmental rehabilitation of degraded areas and the change of cover in the Shelter of the House of the Swamp.

The project aims to value this environment of 1,500 hectares as a “priority action in the action of the regional government” in the care of forest areas and the territory’s biodiversity. Thus, the rehabilitation of this space aims to recover the virtues of a place typical of the Region of Murcia that serves as a framework to discover the Mediterranean fauna and flora.

Among the actions that will be carried out are establishing infrastructures and access control mechanisms, restoring land with disused infrastructure to the forest, and regenerating degraded land and cleaning up certain enclaves, in order to make quality areas available to society. for the enjoyment of nature. Also the creation of a new social and environmental center where the old nursery was located, a meeting place for nature lovers, as well as a hostel that will welcome young people and families “who want to learn more about this unique environment”.

López Miras lamented the “terrible wave of fires that devastates thousands of hectares of nature in many parts of Spain” and stressed that these episodes highlight “the need for better conservation and the importance of having these protected places, in the best conditions of security to be able to bequeath them to future generations”.

Forest Action Plan 2023-2026



Within the new Forestry Action Plan 2023-2026, announced by the president of the regional Executive in the last Debate on the State of the Region, 110 million euros will be allocated, mainly for conservation work on the more than 200 million trees of the Region of Murcia, for the restoration of burned areas and for prevention.

Likewise, it will also pursue the maintenance of the forests and natural spaces of the Region with objectives such as promoting a large green economy. In addition to the ‘Monte recreational Coto Cuadros’ project, the Coastal Water Quality Control and Surveillance Network will be promoted with 64 measurement stations, 25 of them in the Mar Menor; and the new Circle 2030 Economy Strategy that will focus on priority sectors of action such as agri-food, the manufacturing industry, tourism, construction or consumer goods.