Notice to millionaires: a rocket seat for a minute flight into space is currently up for auctionBut its price is already over $ 2.4 million, the space company Blue Origin revealed on Wednesday.

Applicants still have one month to bid a higher amount and try to win the jackpot.

On July 20, the firm created by American billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, will send humans into space for the first time aboard his New Shepard rocket.

For two weeks, anyone could make an offer of the amount of their choice, blind, for this first seat. Was required a deposit of $ 10,000 for any offer over 50,000.

5,200 people from more than 136 countries participated, announced Blue Origin, which also revealed on Wednesday the highest amount offered during this first phase: 1.4 million dollars.

Donation

From now on, to register, any new participant must exceed the highest amount offered so far, updated in real time on the Blue Origin website.

And since the morning of this Wednesday, the bids accelerated vertiginously: first in 2 million dollars, then 2.2 million, 2.4 …

Closing is scheduled for June 10. Two days later, a final round will be held online and live among the already registered participants. Then the announcement of the winner will be made.

The final sum will be donated to a foundation created by Blue Origin, intended to encourage Young to work in the scientific sector.

The trip next July it will only last about ten minutes from takeoff to landing, and will carry passengers just above the Karman Line, an international convention that marks the border with space, at an altitude of 100 km.

The occupants of the ship may float in zero gravity for a few minutes and observe the curvature of the space.

The capsule located on top of the rocket, which has large windows, can carry up to six people. Blue Origin has not disclosed who the other passengers will be.

The rocket will lift off from a desert in West Texas.

Blue Origin’s main competitor in the short tourist spaceflight sector, Virgin Galactic, has already sold about 600 tickets at a price of between $ 200,000 and $ 250,000.

But he cautioned that when new tickets go on sale, they will be priced higher, without revealing how much.

Source: AFP

PB