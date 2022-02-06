On January 1, 2022, the Netherlands had more than two million companies for the first time. That is a growth of 8.5 percent (163,000 companies) compared to a year earlier. That appears from Figures published on Monday from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

The growth in the number of companies in 2021 is mainly due to fewer companies being closed down. While more than 30,000 more companies were closed down in 2020 than a year earlier, in 2021 this number fell by almost 50,000.

A significant increase in 2021 was in the number of companies that provide event catering and meal delivery. In this subcategory of the hospitality sector, the number of companies has increased by more than a quarter to 16,700.

More and more online stores

Another significant increase was seen in the online stores. Since 2020, that group has grown by more than half, to almost 80,000 companies. Of these online shops, 18,500 sell clothing. That is also more than 50 percent more than before the start of the corona pandemic.

The number of online stores with a general assortment has more than doubled in two years. In the same period, the group of internet shops for home and garden products grew by almost 90 percent and online shops for food by more than 80 percent.