The Mexican Ministry of Health announced that the total number of people infected with the Coronavirus in the country since the beginning of the pandemic crossed the threshold on Tuesday of two million, of whom about 176,000 died.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that the number of officially registered injuries reached two million four thousand and 575 injuries, of which 8,683 injuries were recorded in the last twenty-four hours.

She added that the total number of deaths resulting from the pandemic reached 175,986 deaths, of which 1,329 deaths were recorded in the last twenty-four hours.

Mexico, with a population of 128 million, is after the United States and Brazil, the third country in the world in terms of deaths from the pandemic, and a vaccination campaign against Covid-19 began in this country on December 24.