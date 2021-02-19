Corona virus has caused the death of 2,441,926 people in the world since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to official sources, today, Friday.

More than 110,262,590 people have been confirmed infected with the virus since the outbreak of the epidemic, and at least 67,660,600 people have recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number of detection tests has increased dramatically and screening and tracking techniques have improved, which has led to an increase in the number of diagnosed infections.

On Thursday, 11,633 additional deaths and 403,810 new infections were recorded in the world.

The countries that recorded the highest number of new deaths, according to their latest figures, are the United States with 2,839 deaths, Brazil (1,367), and Mexico (1,047).

The United States is the country most affected by the epidemic, with 493,119 deaths out of 27,895,990 injuries, according to the Johns Hopkins University census.

After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil, which recorded 243,457 deaths and 10,030,626 injuries, Mexico with 178,108 deaths (2,022,662 injuries), India with 156,111 deaths (10,963,394 injuries) and the United Kingdom with 119,387 deaths (4,083,242 injuries).

Belgium has the highest death rate for the population, with 188 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Slovenia (181), the Czech Republic (177), the United Kingdom (176) and Italy (157).

As of 11:00 GMT Friday, Europe counted 821,409 deaths (36,165,375 injuries), Latin America and the Caribbean 652,237 deaths (20,499,718 injuries) and the United States and Canada 514,606 deaths (28,732,459 injuries).

In Asia, there were 250,594 deaths (15,823,876 injuries), the Middle East 101,809 deaths (5,209,722 injuries), Africa 100,324 deaths (3,799,496 injuries) and Oceania 947 deaths (31,946 injuries).