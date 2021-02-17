Corona virus has killed 2,419,730 people in the world since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to official sources, today, Wednesday.

More than 109,464,770 people have been confirmed infected with the virus since the outbreak of the epidemic, and at least 67,145,900 people have recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number of detection tests has increased dramatically and screening and tracking techniques have improved, which has led to an increase in the number of diagnosed infections.

On Tuesday, there were 10,983 additional deaths and 369,780 new infections worldwide.

And the countries that recorded the highest number of new deaths, according to their latest figures, are the United States with 1,400 deaths, Mexico (1,329), and Brazil (1,167).

And the United States is the country most affected by the epidemic, with 488,081 deaths out of 27,756,627 injuries, according to the Johns Hopkins University census.

After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil, which recorded 240,940 deaths and 9,921,981 injuries, Mexico with 175,986 deaths (2,004,575 injuries), India with 155,913 deaths (10,937,320 injuries), and the United Kingdom with 118,195 deaths (4,058,468 injuries).

Belgium had the highest death rate for the population, with 188 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Slovenia (181), the United Kingdom (174), the Czech Republic (174) and Italy (156).

As of 11:00 GMT Wednesday, Europe counted 813,293 deaths (35,853,238 injuries), Latin America and the Caribbean 645,812 deaths (20,308,244 injuries) and the United States and Canada 509,440 deaths (28,586,134 injuries).

In Asia, 249,467 deaths (15,756,115 injuries) were recorded, the Middle East 101,356 deaths (5,155,751 injuries), Africa 99,415 deaths (3,773,369 injuries) and Oceania 947 deaths (31,925 injuries).