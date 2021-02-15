The Corona virus has killed 2,400,543 people in the world since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to official sources, today, Monday.

More than 108,785,960 people have been confirmed infected with the virus since the outbreak of the epidemic, and at least 66,547,800 people have recovered.

The figures are based on daily reports from health authorities in each country and exclude subsequent reviews by statistical agencies, such as in Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number of detection tests has increased dramatically and screening and tracking techniques have improved, which has led to an increase in the number of diagnosed infections.

Despite this, the reported number of infections may only reflect a small portion of the actual total, with a large proportion of less severe or asymptomatic cases remaining undetected.

On Sunday, there were 6,386 additional deaths and 290,730 new infections worldwide.

The countries that recorded the highest number of new deaths according to their latest figures are the United States with 1,156 deaths, Brazil (713) and Mexico (436).

The United States is the country most affected by the epidemic, with 485,337 deaths out of 27,640,521 injuries, according to the Johns Hopkins University census.

After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil, which recorded 239,245 deaths and 9,834,513 injuries, Mexico with 174,207 deaths (1,992,794 injuries), India with 155,732 deaths (10,916,589 injuries) and the United Kingdom with 117,166 deaths (4,038,078 injuries).

Belgium had the highest death rate for the population, with 187 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Slovenia (179), the United Kingdom (173), the Czech Republic (170) and Italy (155).

As of 11:00 GMT Monday, Europe had counted 804,135 deaths (35,571,937 injuries), Latin America and the Caribbean 640,943 deaths (20,163,894 injuries), the United States and Canada 506,625 deaths (28,465,866 injuries).

In Asia, there were 248,484 deaths (15,669,093 injuries), the Middle East 100,909 deaths (5,099,411 injuries), Africa 98,501 deaths (3,753,890 injuries) and Oceania 946 deaths (31,878 injuries).