Coronavirus has caused the death of at least 2,368,493 people in the world since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to official sources, today, Friday.

More than 107,706,980 people worldwide have been confirmed infected with the virus since the outbreak of the epidemic, and at least 65,828,800 people have recovered so far.

The figures are based on daily reports from health authorities in each country and exclude subsequent reviews by statistical agencies, such as in Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, 13,932 new deaths and 435,006 new injuries were counted in the world.

The countries that recorded the largest number of daily deaths are the United States, which counted 3,856 deaths, Mexico (1,474) and Brazil (1,351).

And the United States is the country most affected by the epidemic, with 475,449 deaths out of 27,392,803 injuries, according to the Johns Hopkins University census.

After the United States, the most affected countries are Brazil, which recorded 236,201 deaths and 9,713,909 injuries, Mexico with 171,234 deaths (1,968,566 injuries), India with 155,360 deaths (10,871,294 injuries), and the United Kingdom with 115,529 deaths (3,998,655 injuries).

Among the countries most affected, Belgium recorded the highest death rate per 100,000 population, with 186 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Slovenia (177), the United Kingdom (170), the Czech Republic (167) and Italy (153).

On Friday, Europe at 11:00 GMT counted 794,520 deaths out of 35,214,103 injuries, Latin America and the Caribbean 632,330 deaths out of 19,923,788 injuries, and the United States and Canada 496,512 deaths out of 28,209,053 injuries.

Asia recorded 246,706 deaths out of 15,589,909 injuries, the Middle East 100,228 deaths out of 5,020,106 injuries, Africa 97,251 deaths out of 3,718,174 injuries, and Oceania 946 deaths out of 31,853 injuries.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number of detection tests has increased dramatically and screening and tracking techniques have improved, which has led to an increase in the number of diagnosed infections.