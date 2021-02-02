The Corona virus has caused the death of at least 2,237,990 people in the world since the WHO office in China reported the outbreak of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to official sources, today, Tuesday.

More than 103,330,900 people around the world have been officially confirmed to have contracted the virus since the outbreak of the epidemic, and at least 62,861,600 of them have recovered so far.

On Monday, 9192 new deaths and 438,962 new infections were recorded in the world. The countries with the largest number of daily deaths are the United States, which counted 1,758, Germany (861) and Spain (762).

The United States is the country most affected by the epidemic, with 443,365 deaths out of 26,321,457 injuries, according to the Johns Hopkins University census.

After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil, which recorded 225,099 deaths, 9,229,322 injuries, Mexico with 159,100 deaths (1,869,708 injuries), India with 154,486 deaths (10,766,245 injuries), and the United Kingdom with 106,564 deaths (3,835,783 injuries).

Among the most affected countries, Belgium recorded the highest death rate per 100,000 population, with 182 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia (169), the United Kingdom (157), the Czech Republic (154) and Italy (147).

On Tuesday, at 11:00 GMT, Europe counted 743,223 deaths out of 33,586,919 injuries, Latin America and the Caribbean 599,649 deaths out of 18,987,567 injuries, and the United States and Canada 463,446 deaths out of 27,102,474 injuries.

Asia recorded 241,358 deaths out of 15,269,814 deaths, the Middle East 97,876 deaths out of 4,769,444 injuries, Africa 9,1493 deaths out of 3,582,972 injuries, and Oceania 945 deaths out of 31,713 injuries.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number of detection tests has increased dramatically and screening and tracking techniques have improved, which has led to an increase in the number of diagnosed infections.

Despite this, the reported number of injuries may only reflect a small portion of the actual total, as a large proportion of less severe or asymptomatic cases are not detected.