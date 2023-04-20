Services for worshipers
- The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque mobilized all its energies and capabilities through an integrated work system, as it provided (5000) regular vehicles and approximately (3000) electric vehicles, linking them through the “Nakul” application and operating them through systematic plans that include intensifying periodic sterilization operations and supervising the organization of the tasks of payers. gigs.
- The Presidency harnessed modern technology and artificial intelligence, as it supported the implementation of operational plans for sterilization and disinfection operations in the Grand Mosque, where he worked (11) A smart robot for sterilization up to (8) hours without human intervention through a pre-programmed map to sterilize parts of the Grand Mosque, and (20) biocare tasks for sterilizing dry steam of air and surfaces at the same time, at a high speed and effectively, with an area estimated at (1000) square meters per hour. In addition, (20) fuzzy sterilization devices are used to sterilize hard-to-reach areas such as ceilings and columns, and (600) modern and high-quality automatic hand sterilization devices that work with a non-contact feature, supported by several teams working to sterilize all sides of the Grand Mosque, its external courtyards and toilets with more than (70) thousand liters of sterilizers, according to a work mechanism that takes into account the highest international health standards in implementing environmental prevention and epidemic control operations in the Grand Mosque..
- The Presidency has doubled its efforts to direct the worshipers to the chapels designated for them through qualified employees to organize the squares and corridors from everything that disturbs the comfort of visitors and worshipers according to the operational status around the clock, as it has recruited (200) qualified Saudi supervisors to carry out monitoring field work on (4000) workers, by washing the mosque The Sacred Mosque (10) times a day, in addition to distributing cooled Zamzam water bottles to worshipers throughout the Grand Mosque, while (4,500) containers of Zamzam water were distributed throughout the Grand Mosque, through which about (500) thousand liters are consumed..
- The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque facilitated the preparation of escalators by directing worshipers to the upper floors and performing pilgrimages to the circumambulation bowl, taking into account not to sit in the corridors leading to the circumambulation bowl or to seek and not to sit behind the shrine, and to ensure the readiness of safety means, and the effectiveness of firefighting systems and alarms Safety of pedestrian roads and emergency preparedness plan in case of rain and weather fluctuations.
