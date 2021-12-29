The number of 12 to 18-year-olds suspected of murder or attempted murder has more than doubled this year compared to last year. In the period from January 1 to mid-November, 64 of these cases were handled compared to 25 in 2020, the Public Prosecution Service confirmed on Wednesday after reporting from the Public Prosecution Service. AD. It is not immediately clear how this increase comes about.

There is also a significant increase among young adults. The number of 18- to 21-year-olds suspected of murder or attempted murder rose from 51 last year to 76 this year. Most of these offenses were committed in Rotterdam, The Hague and Amsterdam. Remarkably enough, in recent years, fewer young people have come into contact with the law. The fact that the number of more serious crimes is increasing is therefore worrying.

Public Prosecution Service CEO Gerrit van der Burg speaks in an interview published on Tuesday with the AD of ‘disturbing numbers’. He does not know the reason for the rapid rise. This requires additional research. Van der Burg does have a number of suspicions. For example, more and more young people are walking around with knives and firearms. “And certainly in puberty age, if you have a knife with you, you also use it sooner”.

drillrap

According to the OM chief, another possible explanation for the increase is the rise of so-called drill rap, in which violence is openly glorified. In such online music videos, young people wear dark clothes, balaclavas and weapons and challenge enemies to a confrontation. In 2020, a feud between two drill rap groups ended dramatically: a nineteen-year-old young man from ‘Blacka 24′ from Rotterdam was stabbed to death by members of ’73 De Pijp’ from Amsterdam.

Almost all young people suspected of murder or attempted murder have a “vulnerable background”, according to Van der Burg. They have little structure in their daily lives and ‘often there is already something going on in the sphere of assistance and truancy, for example’.