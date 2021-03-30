The heads of government and state of up to 23 countries and the World Health Organization agreed on the need for the world to be prepared for future epidemiological challenges, especially after what was experienced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several countries around the world and the World Health Organization aim to create an international treaty that can allow a joint and effective response to future pandemics to avoid what was experienced during the Covid-19 crisis.

The key to the treaty will be in the toughening of the rules to share information that has to do with health and possible outbreaks of diseases, whether new or known, and around the equitable distribution of possible vaccines, medical supplies and detection tests for diseases.

The proposal was launched by the European Union with the aim of building a “stronger international health architecture” that protects future generations, which was well received by the WHO.

The participants argue that the crisis caused by Covid-19 has made “learn a hard lesson to the nations of the world” and has shown that “international cooperation must be done to be better prepared for the next health challenge.”

At the moment, only the foundations of what could be a future agreement have been laid. In these preliminary meetings, European countries have had a special presence, which have been some of the most affected by the pandemic, but members of great global powers have not participated.

The president of the European Council was one of the biggest promoters of a treaty for future pandemics. In Brussels, Belgium, on March 30, 2021. © Francisco Seco / Reuters

It should be remembered that an international treaty is never mandatory and that there will be countries that decide to stay out of this decision, which implies a great diplomatic, political, structural and economic effort.

For the time being, the treaty proposal has obtained the formal endorsement of the leaders of Fiji, Portugal, Romania, Great Britain, Rwanda, Kenya, France, Germany, Greece, Korea, Chile, Costa Rica, Albania, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, Netherlands, Tunisia, Senegal, Spain, Norway, Serbia, Indonesia, Ukraine and WHO.

The WHO itself has been one of the organizations most criticized for its response to the pandemic during the first months of the crisis. In addition, this organization maintained a special controversy with the United States while Donald Trump ruled, which even withdrew its participation and funding from it.

The treaty could be ready in May

“The 194 member states of the WHO will now begin negotiations and we hope to have a resolution in May, when the General Health Assembly is held,” said the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The world cannot afford to wait for the current pandemic to end to prepare to face the next one,” stressed the Ethiopian doctor, who recalled that the health crisis “has exposed failures in national, regional and global epidemic preparedness systems.”

Tedros downplayed the absence of countries such as the United States, China or Russia and was confident that they will finally participate in the processes of creating the treaty. The content of this will depend exclusively on what the participating countries negotiate.

With Reuters and EFE