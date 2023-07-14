Home page World

Split

The man accused of manslaughter stands in the courtroom of the Ingolstadt district court before the trial begins and hides his face behind a folder. © Matthias Balk/dpa

A 26-year-old man has been found guilty of an illegal motor vehicle race on the Autobahn resulting in death. Why the case ended up in court for the second time.

Ingolstadt – After a fatal speeding drive on the Autobahn 9 at more than 200 kilometers per hour, the driver was again sentenced to more than three years in prison by the Ingolstadt district court. The Trial Chamber found the 26-year-old man guilty of an illegal motor vehicle race resulting in death and sentenced him to three years and four months in prison.

The man had already been sentenced to three and a half years in Ingolstadt. However, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) overturned the judgment at the time and referred it back to Ingolstadt for a new hearing. The new proceedings dealt in particular with the question of a possible intention to kill, which the BGH reprimanded in the first judgment as insufficiently worked out. The district court again saw no behavior on the part of the accused that would justify a conviction for manslaughter.

The accused drove his sports car tuned to 575 hp and a maximum speed of 330 kilometers per hour in October 2019 on the A9 near Ingolstadt at night at at least 233 kilometers per hour, although only 100 km/h was allowed there. When a car in front of him changed lanes, the defendant crashed into the rear of the other car despite emergency braking. The 22-year-old in the car ahead had no chance of survival. dpa