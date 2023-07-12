In Sudan, ravaged by a bloody battle between two rival generals, at least three million people have been displaced, international news agencies report based on figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM). According to the IOM, about 750,000 Sudanese have fled abroad because of the ongoing conflicts in the African country and about 2.4 million people have gone in search of safer places in their own country.

Most refugees come from the capital Khartoum and the regions of Darfur and Kordofan. Darfur has been the scene of deadly violence since 2003 and Khartoum has become a major battleground in the current conflict that erupted in mid-April. That is between the military leader of the country, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the powerful and very wealthy General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Chad and Egypt

Of the Sudanese who go abroad, many refugees from Darfur seek refuge in neighboring Chad and most refugees from Khartoum go to Egypt. Due to their historical ties, Sudan and Egypt have free movement with each other and Sudanese can also live and work in Egypt without too much bureaucracy, but Egypt now wants to impose stricter requirements for visas.

Since the battle between the two generals broke out a little less than three months ago, several ceasefires have been announced that have been quickly violated. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned over the weekend that Sudan is on the brink of “full-blown civil war”.