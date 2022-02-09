The US Department of Justice has seized more than $3.6 billion worth of bitcoin. The crypto coins were allegedly stolen during a hacking of Bitfinex, a crypto exchange. It is the largest seizure ever. A New York couple suspected of money laundering attempts have been arrested.











Ilya ‘Dutch’ Lichtenstein (34) and his wife Heather Morgan (31) are accused by the authorities of money laundering and fraud. The New York couple allegedly attempted to launder 119,754 bitcoin, which was stolen after a hacker broke into crypto exchange Bitfinex and carried out more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions. According to prosecutors, the bitcoins were sent to a digital wallet controlled by Lichtenstein. Then, some 35,000 stolen cryptocurrencies were transferred to Lichtenstein and Morgan accounts through a series of money laundering transactions.

Value increase

The captured fortune was worth $71 million at the time. Meanwhile, its value has grown exponentially to $4.5 billion. Authorities say they were able to recover about 94,000 of the stolen 119,754 bitcoin. The value of the seized funds currently stands at approximately $3.6 billion.

It is the largest seizure of funds in the history of the United States Department of Justice. Recently, the department announced that it would focus more on prosecuting cryptocurrency crimes.



Quote

Cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals Lisa Monaco, US Deputy Attorney General

According to Deputy US Attorney General Lisa Monaco, Lichtenstein and Morgan attempted to launder the stolen bitcoin “through a labyrinth of cryptocurrency transactions.” “Cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals,” she warns. “Thanks to the painstaking work of the police forces, the department has once again demonstrated how money can and will follow whatever form it takes.”



Quote

Criminals always leave trails, and this case proves the FBI has the resources to follow the digital trail wherever it may lead Paul Abbate, FBI Vice Director

dark web

Authorities used search warrants for online accounts belonging to Lichtenstein and Morgan to obtain the keys that would allow the agents to seize the stolen bitcoins. The investigation revealed that the money was moved through a dark web platform linked to a wide range of crimes, as well as cryptocurrency addresses associated with child abuse-related content.

The duo also attempted to launder money through a currency exchange network, or claimed they were payouts to Morgan’s start-up company, the ministry said. “Criminals always leave trails, and this case proves that the FBI has the resources to follow the digital trail wherever it may lead,” said FBI Vice Director Paul Abbate.

Social media

According to authorities, the couple used the money for a wide variety of purchases, from gold to NFTs (non-fungible tokens, ed.) or gift cards for Walmart. Bitfinex had previously offered a reward worth hundreds of millions of dollars for information leading to the discovery of the stolen funds. It’s not immediately clear whether that reward eventually led the investigators to Lichtenstein and Morgan.

